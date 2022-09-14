Nevada man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol siege

A Winnemucca man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers and disrupting the counting of electoral votes in the presidential election.

Josiah Kenyon (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

WASHINGTON — A Winnemucca man who dressed in costume during the Capitol siege pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and disrupting the counting of electoral votes in the presidential election, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting two officers during the riot instigated by former President Donald Trump. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15. Kenyon faces sentences of up to 20 years on the charges.

During the insurrection, Kenyon donned a “Jack Skellington” costume of the character in the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” according to court documents.

Kenyon was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, in Reno after FBI agents in Nevada identified him from photographs of suspects in the siege of the Capitol, which resulted in the death of five people.

