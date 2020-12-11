Nevada panel to hear testimony on ethics charges against judge

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline is set to hear testimony regarding a Las Vegas judge accused of improperly inserting herself in a murder investigation.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson testifies during a Judicial Discipline Commission hearing at UNLV on Dec. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline is set to hear testimony next week regarding a Las Vegas judge accused of improperly inserting herself in a double murder investigation.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson faces a list of allegations after the commission said she urged Metropolitan Police Department detectives to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked. Tobiasson believed the store was a front for an unlicensed club where teens drank, used drugs and engaged in prostitution.

The commission claimed that Tobiasson violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct and abused “the prestige of judicial office to advance” her personal interests.

Tobiasson’s lawyers have argued in briefs filed with the commission that her reports to police went unchecked and that she was acting to protect her child. They also asked the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss the allegations, but the high court denied that request.

The commission filed eight charges against the judge after laying out 16 separate allegations.

A hearing is set to start Monday morning, via the Zoom videoconferencing platform, and is scheduled for five days. The commission’s prosecuting officer has 20 hours to present evidence, while Tobiasson’s attorneys have 20 hours to rebut the allegations, according to an order setting the hearing published on the commission’s website.

But the commission has not posted information about how the meeting can be accessed or viewed by members of the media or the public. Calls to the commission office, the prosecuting officer, Thomas Bradley, and the commission’s executive director, Paul Deyhle, were not returned Friday.

The commission’s procedural rules indicate that the hearing should be open to the public.

“The formal hearing shall be held in public before the Commission,” Rule 22 states. “All testimony must be under oath.”

