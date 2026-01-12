47°F
Nevada senator charged with DUI to enter plea this month

Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Comm ...
Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows a man identified as st ...
Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows a man identified as state Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 12, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)
January 12, 2026 - 10:11 am
 

A Nevada state senator, Edgar Flores, who was previously charged with driving under the influence, will plead guilty later this month, according to his attorney.

Flores, D-Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was found asleep at a traffic light on North Lamb and East Lake Mead boulevards at 4 a.m. on Sept. 12, according to police.

Flores said after the arrest that he was not impaired. His campaign said that he was stopped “after a long day of work, community events, evening exercise and a late dinner.”

Court records show that Flores was released the same day he was arrested. During his arraignment on Monday, his defense attorney, Nicholas Scotti, appeared on his behalf.

Scotti said that Flores would enter a plea in the coming weeks, but would not specify the charge.

Flores is due in court again on Jan. 28.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@rveiewjournal.com.

