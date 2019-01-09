Nevada Supreme Court taking appeal of inmate sought in Colorado slayings

The Nevada Supreme Court is taking up a prison inmate’s appeal of an extradition order sending him to Colorado to face murder charges in four slayings in suburban Denver dating to 1984.

This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows Alexander Christopher Ewing, who is serving an 8-to-40 year sentence for a 1984 escape from custody and ax handle attack on a couple in the Las Vegas area. Authorities in Colorado are seeking Ewing's extradition to face murder charges in the slayings of four people in the Denver area in 1984. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

Alexander Christopher Ewing’s lawyer, Martin Wiener of Reno, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages about a Monday high court order setting an April 15 filing deadline for Ewing’s appeal.

Ewing, now 58, has been in prison in Nevada since 1984.

He’s serving eight-to-40 years for attacking a couple with an ax handle near Las Vegas after escaping from sheriff’s deputies while being transported to Arizona to face an attempted murder charge.

Colorado authorities say DNA evidence links Ewing to the hammer slaying of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood and the deaths of three Bennett family members in Aurora.