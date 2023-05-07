68°F
Courts

New booking photo taken of Henry Ruggs ahead of expected plea deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2023 - 8:16 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2023 - 8:19 pm
Henry Ruggs (Metropolitan Police Department)
Henry Ruggs (Metropolitan Police Department)

A new booking photo of former Raider Henry Ruggs was taken at Clark County Detention Center this week, police records show.

On Tuesday, Ruggs’ defense attorneys waived his right to a preliminary hearing and said the 24-year-old would plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

Ruggs did not enter a guilty plea on Tuesday.

The former Raiders wide receiver is accused of driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray up to 156 mph on Nov. 2, 2021 before slamming into the back of Tina Tintor’s 2013 Toyota RAV4. Tintor and her dog were killed in the crash.

Ruggs was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Ruggs was not in custody as of Saturday night and is due in District Court on Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

