New charges against man accused of raping, killing UNLV student

Prosecutors added several new charges Friday against the man accused of raping and killing UNLV student Paula Davis.

Giovanni Ruiz, 21, second from left, talks to his attorney, Gabriel Grasso, while waiting to appear at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 24, 2019. Ruiz is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 19-year-old UNLV student Paula Davis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paula Davis' sister Rachel Davis listens during a hearing for several new charges against Giovanni Ruiz, who accused of raping and killing Davis, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Paula Davis' family, father Sean Davis, front, sister Rachel Davis, middle, and cousin James Miraglia, leave the courtroom after a hearing for several new charges against Giovanni Ruiz, who accused of raping and killing Davis, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Paula Davis' family from left, cousin, James Miraglia, sister Rachel Davis, father Sean Davis, and aunt Brenda Miraglia, listen during a hearing for several new charges against Giovanni Ruiz, who accused of raping and killing Davis, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

An undated photo of Paula Davis, who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6 after what police have characterized as a domestic-related shooting. (Sean Davis)

An undated photo of Paula Davis, who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6, 2019, after what police have characterized as a domestic-related shooting. (Sean Davis)

Judge Linda Marie Bell listens to prosecutor Michael Schwartzer during a hearing for several new charges against Giovanni Ruiz, who accused of raping and killing Paula Davis, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Prosecutor Michael Schwartzer speaks to the judge during a hearing for several new charges against Giovanni Ruiz, who accused of raping and killing Paula Davis, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, who stands accused of murder, was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with use a deadly weapon and unlawful sexual penetration of a dead body.

Ruiz was arrested after Davis’ body was found naked in her family’s van on Sept. 6 at a North Las Vegas park. Police have said she sent Ruiz a breakup text message the same day.

A Clark County medical examiner testified before a grand jury that she noticed signs of sexual assault that appeared to indicate that Davis, 19, was raped as she was dying from two gunshot wounds to the head, according to transcripts obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutors plan to present Ruiz’s charges to a death penalty review committee next week. His attorney, Gabriel Grasso, has declined to comment on the case.

After Friday’s indictment, Davis’ father, Sean Davis, said her family was opposed to capital punishment for Ruiz.

“It’s not that we want to see him be free or be able to harm someone, but we just can’t support taking another life out of retribution,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have anger and times that incredible loss isn’t very present in everything we’re doing, but we also know that he’s a person as well, and his family is grieving. Capital punishment isn’t going to solve that. It’s not going to make it better for anyone.”

Ruiz was a graduate accounting student at UNLV, where Davis was studying economics.

Hundreds attended Davis’ funeral at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church in North Las Vegas, where clergy and family members shared stories of her faith and the example she set by spending hours volunteering with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The same day that Ruiz was taken to jail, detectives found a semi-automatic handgun, missing two rounds, along with a receipt for the weapon hidden inside a suitcase in Ruiz’s home, according to police. It was purchased two days before Davis was killed.

The two had dated, but Davis tried to break up with Ruiz in the days before her father found her dead on Sept. 6, according to grand jury testimony. She had described him as possessive and jealous, police have said.

Authorities believe Ruiz killed Davis within an hour after she sent him a text message indicating she wanted to move on from their relationship, according to court records.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.