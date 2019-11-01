New charges filed against man accused of raping, killing UNLV student

Prosecutors added several new charges Friday against a man who is accused of raping and killing UNLV student Paula Davis.

Giovanni Ruiz, 21, at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 24, 2019.

Giovanni Ruiz, 21, at North Las Vegas Justice Court, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.





An undated photo of Paula Davis, who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6, 2019.



Her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, who stands accused of murder, was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with use a deadly weapon and unlawful sexual penetration of a dead body.

Ruiz was arrested after Davis’ body was found naked inside her family’s van on Sept. 6 at a North Las Vegas park. Police have said she sent Ruiz a breakup text message the same day.

A Clark County medical examiner testified before a grand jury that she noticed signs of sexual assault that appeared to indicate that Davis, 19, was raped as she was dying from two gunshot wounds to the head, according to transcripts obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutors plan to present Ruiz’s charges to a death penalty review committee next week. His attorney, Gabriel Grasso, has declined to comment on the case.

The same day that Ruiz was taken to jail, detectives found a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, missing two rounds, along with a receipt for the weapon hidden inside a suitcase in Ruiz’s home, according to an arrest report. It was purchased two days before Davis was killed.

