New footage shows hit-and-run suspect allegedly hitting second bicyclist

Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys are accused of hitting a 66-year-old retired police chief in a fatal hit-and-run in the same morning they struck another bicyclist.

This screen shot from surveillance video shows one of the teens allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed former police chief Andreas Probst on Aug. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesus Ayala, 18, waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Ayala and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jzamir Keys, 16, waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Keys and Jesus Ayala, 18, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Newly released footage shows what appears to be two teenagers intentionally hitting a bicyclist the same morning they are accused of mowing down a retired police chief in northwest Las Vegas.

The footage, released by the District Court on Monday as part of copies of exhibits presented to a grand jury earlier this month, mirrors a video that circulated social media depicting two teenagers laughing and purposefully hitting 66-year-old Andreas Probst on Aug. 14.

In the new footage, a male voice is heard laughing and chanting “bump him” as the car approaches a different bicyclist earlier that same morning.

The 72-year-old man who was hit first had an injured knee from the crash, police have said. Less than an hour later, the two teens are accused of filming themselves hitting another car before striking Probst.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been charged with a series of crimes leading up to the fatal hit-and-run. A grand jury indicted the two earlier this month on charges of murder, attempted murder, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, battery, residential burglary, grand larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two are accused of stealing multiple cars during the crime spree, police have said.

Surveillance footage released Monday also showed two figures running through a parking lot before police stopped Ayala, who was wearing a black mask and a blue hat with the North Carolina Tar Heels symbol. Ayala also has a tattoo of the symbol on his cheek.

Keys, who is accused of filming the video of the car hitting Probst, ran away from police the day of the hit-and-run, but was arrested weeks later.

Body-worn camera footage captured the aftermath of Ayala’s arrest, as he rode in a police car to be taken to University Medical Center. Ayala was heard on the footage joking after the officer said Ayala would likely be in prison for “20, 30 years.”

Ayala claimed that the officer was lying, and that “it’s not that serious.”

“You think this juvenile s — going to do something?” Ayala said. “I’ll be out in like 30 days, watch.”

He later added that “it’s just a f — hit-and-run, a slap on the wrist.”

Earlier in the video, the officer questioned Ayala about the basketball team symbol on his hat and asked him if “NCX” was his “tagging crew.”

“It’s not a tagging crew, that’s my basketball team,” Ayala said.

As the vehicle pulled up to the hospital, Ayala continued joking with the officer, claiming that he didn’t know how to drive a car and that he wanted the officer to teach him.

“I would be scared to drive, sir,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of car crashes on TV, I don’t want to end up like that, you know what I mean.”

Ayala and Keys remain in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. A status check in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

