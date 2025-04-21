NFL hall of famer accused of rape in Las Vegas civil suit

NFL hall of famer and popular media personality Shannon Sharpe is being accused of sexually assaulting a women multiple times in Las Vegas.

The woman, identified in the complaint as Jane Doe, alleged in a lawsuit filed Sunday in District Court, that in October Sharpe, with whom she previously had a consensual relationship, raped her at her Las Vegas apartment.

The plaintiff also said she was sexually assaulted by Sharpe again at her apartment on Jan. 2, after he visited her to drop off a Christmas and birthday present.

The plaintiff is seeking at least $50 million in damages.

The woman stated she met Sharpe, 56, at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19. That led to a contentious consensual relationship, according to the suit, which alleges Sharpe was aggressive and controlling.

The woman moved to end after Sharpe went live on Instagram, in a viral moment while he was having sex with another woman, the complaint said. Sharpe has said the incident was accidental, but the plaintiff questioned in the suit whether he did it on purpose to create buzz around his name.

After she ignored Sharpe’s attempts to contact her following the Instagram incident, the suit alleges, the former NFL star showed up at a Nevada gym where she was working out to confront her on Oct. 6. The incident led to the first of the alleged sexual assaults, the suit claims, during which the plaintiff stated she repeatedly told Sharpe she did not want to have sex.

“A woman can say ‘yes’ to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says ‘no’ even once, that ‘no’ means no,’” the suit states. “Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept. After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.’”

After a 14-year NFL career, where he won three Super Bowls, Sharpe went into the media space. He is currently a personality on ESPN, hosts multiple popular podcasts and has millions of social media followers. The lawsuit also notes that Sharpe has a residence in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit was filed on the heels of reports last week that Sharpe was negotiating a new podcast deal that could be worth as much as $100 million, according to multiple reports.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Sharpe’s agent, Jamie Fritz, of Las Vegas-based firm Interstate 15 Sports & Entertainment, weren’t immediately available for comment.

