Nicolas Cage called to jury duty in Las Vegas

Actor Nicolas Cage was called to jury duty at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, according to the District Court.

Nicolas Cage has a laugh during a grand opening event at the Philipp Plein boutique inside of the Shops at Crystals on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage was summoned for jury duty at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“Thanks to actor Nicholas Cage & all the other potential jurors who showed up to court today to do their civil duty of jury service,” read a Tuesday afternoon post from the District Court on the social media platform X. The post misspelled Cage’s first name.

Large groups of potential jurors were seen walking through the courthouse on Tuesday morning. Cage was dismissed along with “a big group of other potential jurors,” the court said in the Twitter post.

Because Cage was dismissed, he will not be serving on a jury.

Thanks to actor Nicholas Cage & all the other potential jurors who showed up to court today to do their civic duty of jury service. @_NicholasCage_ was dismissed along with a big group of other potential jurors so he will not be on a jury #juryduty #jury pic.twitter.com/yPM5gT3mXi — NV8thJDCourt (@Nv8thC) June 17, 2024

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.