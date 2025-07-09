No bail for accused Pahrump park shooter

A Pahrump judge ordered an 18-year-old man held without bail Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Mari Ausiello, mother of victim Joey Perry, exits Pahrump Justice Court on Wednesday following the hearing that denied bail for Anthony Aguilar. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Wearing an orange-and-white-striped jail jumpsuit, Anthony Aguilar showed little emotion as he faced Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kirk Vitto for an initial appearance. Authorities have said Aguilar was one of three suspects in the Saturday shooting death of 22-year-old Joey Perry.

In court, the victim’s mother, Mari Ausiello, appeared overcome by the judge’s decision, her voice trembling as she said “Yes!” before she left the courtroom with family and supporters.

Prosecutors had asked for Aguilar to be held without bail on an open murder charge, arguing that he pulled out a glock and shot Perry at a Movies in the Park event “with multiple individuals that were around.”

Prosecutors also noted that there were bullet holes and shell casings found matching the ammunition located at Aguilar’s residence.

Nye County public defender Karl Shelton had asked the judge to set bail for Aguilar, saying it would be crucial to allow him to post bail so he could more easily take part in his own defense.

“Mr. Aguilar is young, he has had no failure to appears, no prior firearms arrests, no prior misdemeanor arrests,” Shelton said. “These are the most serious charges that can be levied against him and aiding in his own defense is critical.”

Vitto did not agree, saying: “I think the risk to the community is great. There is a demonstrable risk of failure to appear… As a result, Mr. Aguilar will be held without bail.”

Two other men, Fabian Ferrante, 19, and Carlos Blakely, 18, also have turned themselves in to authorities, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Blakely is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said Ferrante was only considered a “person of interest.”

“We don’t, at this point, have enough info to file charges on him,” he said.

Aguilar’s next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Pahrump Justice Court.