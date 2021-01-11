50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

No bail for Las Vegas man accused of killing grandmother, hiding body

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 9:32 am
 
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying h ...
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying her body in the desert, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying h ...
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying her body in the desert, confers with Anna Clark, a public defender, at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying h ...
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying her body in the desert, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying h ...
Matthew Ayala, who is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, Yolanda Ayala, and burying her body in the desert, confers with Anna Clark, a public defender, at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 29-year-old Las Vegas man was ordered held without bail Monday in the slaying of his grandmother, who police said was shot in the head and buried in two storage containers in the Nye County desert.

Matthew Ayala was charged with murder with a deadly weapon after authorities found the body of Yolanda Ayala, whose age was not released, in partially buried storage containers in an Amargosa Valley desert area.

The woman’s family became concerned for her safety after Matthew Ayala drove to his mother’s Las Vegas home and said his grandmother had died in the northwest valley apartment they shared, according to police.

Detectives found no record of Yolanda Ayala’s death or hospitalization, police said.

Investigators found blood in the apartment’s kitchen sink, on a towel and on one of Matthew Ayala’s shirts, police said. A neighbor reported hearing loud noises in the apartment around Dec. 31 and later observed a man “rolling a red dolly, with a large box,” out of the home.

Police also determined that Matthew Ayala threw out his grandmother’s mattress and box spring.

Investigators learned the younger Ayala had rented a U-Haul truck late Jan 1, and police said they used cell phone records to track him to Amargosa Valley after he rented the truck.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
2
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
3
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
4
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
5
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST