No bail for Las Vegas man charged with sex trafficking his wife

Jason Quate, who is accused of trafficking his wife for prostitution and killing their 6-year-old daughter in Illinois, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 34-year-old man facing sex trafficking and child pornography charges in Las Vegas was ordered held without bail Friday as authorities in southern Illinois investigate the killing of his 6-year-old daughter.

Along with sex trafficking and possession of pornography depicting someone younger than 16, Jason Quate is charged with child abuse and accepting the earnings of a prostitute.

His wife told authorities the couple had three children and that Quate had killed one of them and kept her body in a container in a house in Centreville, Illinois, before they moved to Las Vegas two years ago. The child’s body was found where the woman said it would be.

Authorities have reported that the child was likely killed in nearby Belleville in 2013 and taken to a garage at the Centreville home.

Two children found inside the Quates’ home near Sahara and Eastern avenues displayed signs of abuse and neglect, authorities said.

