No bail set for teen accused of northwest Las Vegas slaying

Joshua Martinez, accused of murder, stood before Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum in Las Vegas ...
Joshua Martinez, accused of murder, stood before Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, for an initial appearance. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2025 - 10:59 am
 
Updated February 18, 2025 - 12:00 pm

A teen accused of killing a man found dead outside a local business in the northwest valley was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Joshua Martinez, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of open murder after police responded to reports of a “medical event” in the 6800 block of North Durango Drive on Monday and found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Martinez stood before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum to determine whether he should remain in jail.

When Baucum called Martinez’s case, he rose. He wore a bright blue tank top and handcuffs.

“The court does find probable cause for your arrest,” Baucum said, addressing Martinez. who stood behind a glass partition. “You will be detained without bail.”

The slaying was one of several killings that happened in Las Vegas over President’s Day Weekend. The call initially came in at 2:42 a.m. as an attempted suicide, though homicide detectives responded. When Metro arrived, they located a man who was shot near a business complex, Lt. Steve Riback said during a news conference. A section of the complex, the Walgreens parking lot had been closed off with yellow police tape.

According to a later press release, detectives identified Martinez as a suspect in the shooting. Based on the department’s findings, the Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team “served a search warrant at a residence” and apprehended Martinez without harm.

Martinez is due back in court on Thursday.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

