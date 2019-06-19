North Las Vegas gun seller accused of illegal magazine sales in NJ

A lawsuit in New Jersey accuses New Frontier Armory of illegally selling and shipping high-capacity magazines online to undercover state investigators.

In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Grewal said, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, the state is suing a Nevada firearms retailer after it sold high-capacity magazines to an undercover investigator in violation of state law. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A lawsuit in New Jersey accuses a North Las Vegas firearms retailer of illegally selling and shipping high-capacity magazines online to undercover state investigators.

The possession of high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is prohibited in New Jersey under a ban signed into law in June 2018 with limited exceptions. Anyone found guilty of the crime faces up to 18 months in prison or fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

According to the lawsuit, which Attorney Gurbir Grewal announced Wednesday, online retailer New Frontier Armory failed to inform New Jersey-based buyers of the consequences of purchasing its product and continued selling the high-capacity magazines despite a cease-and-desist letter sent Jan. 7 by the attorney general’s office.

Twenty-seven of the 30 magazines that the retailer offered for sale in New Jersey apparently could hold 15 to 100 rounds of ammunition.

“Large-capacity magazines are dangerous and have been disproportionately used in mass shootings, which is why they are illegal in New Jersey,” Grewal said in a statement. “This lawsuit should be a warning to the industry: if you sell deadly and unlawful firearms or magazines into New Jersey, we’re going to take action against you too.”

The state’s complaint against the retailer includes two counts of violating New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act and one count of violating state regulations governing illegal products.

The online retailer also operates a store at 150 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

A woman who answered the store’s telephone Wednesday said the company “had no comment at this time” when asked about the lawsuit before hanging up.

In all, New Frontier Armory allegedly sold six such magazines, including a 100-round magazine, to undercover investigators in New Jersey.

The lawsuit also seeks a court order that would require the company to post a clear statement on its website that high-capacity magazines are illegal in New Jersey; it alleges that New Frontier Armory had falsely stated on its website that it would cancel any order that involved shipping to states where the magazines are unlawful.

