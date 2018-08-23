North Las Vegas man charged with selling gun that killed deputy

A North Las Vegas man has been charged with illegally selling a gun used by a man who killed a sheriff’s deputy and wounded two other police officers during a California shootout last year.

A federal grand jury in Nevada Wednesday indicted 64-year-old Charles Martin Ellis for allegedly selling 250 firearms without a license and selling to a non-resident. He could get five years if convicted.

It’s unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say a gun sold by Ellis wound up in the hands of the convicted felon who shot Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Robert French and wounded two California Highway Patrol officers on Aug. 30, 2017 at a Sacramento hotel.

The shooter, Thomas Littlecloud, later died of his wounds.

Authorities say he was armed with several weapons.