Courts

North Las Vegas man convicted of involuntary manslaughter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2018 - 6:33 pm
 

A North Las Vegas man was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend more than three years ago.

Casey Sandoval, now 19, told jurors, who deliberated the case for two days, that he unintentionally shot and killed Ariele Azrate-Lujan after pointing a gun at her head as a prank.

The jury acquitted Sandoval of grand larceny of a firearm. Deputy public defenders Tegan Machnich and Robert O’Brien said Sandoval wept after the verdicts were read.

“We’re happy they recognized he didn’t know the gun was loaded,” O’Brien said. “It’s ultimately what we were trying to explain the entire time, and what he’s been saying for three years.”

Prosecutors said Sandoval, who was on trial for murder, intentionally shot Azrate-Lujan in the head. They argued that he told several different stories about how she died in October 2015.

Sandoval testified that he called 911 and falsely told a dispatcher that his girlfriend had fallen and apparently hit her head while he was in the bathroom.

He said on the witness stand that he was scared at the time and regretted the lie.

Prosecutors declined to comment after the verdicts.

The .22-caliber handgun was pressed so firmly against Azrate-Lujan’s head that her hair was tangled around the weapon, and her DNA was found inside the barrel, according to prosecutors, who asked jurors for a verdict of first-degree murder.

Defense lawyers, meanwhile, sought the involuntary manslaughter conviction, calling the shooting a “terrible decision.” They argued that Sandoval, at 16, did not consider the consequences of his actions.

Prosecutors showed jurors a series of text messages in which Sandoval used a derogatory term to describe Azrate-Lujan. But defense attorneys countered with messages from Azrate-Lujan that used the same term to describe Sandoval, arguing that the two were playing with each other.

Defense lawyers acknowledged that Sandoval had lied to police but said he was honest with jurors.

District Judge Douglas Herndon released Sandoval on his own recognizance in the case related to Azrate-Lujan’s death, but the defendant remains in the Clark County Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like