North Las Vegas man gets 20 years for distributing child porn

A North Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison after he found to have more than 3,500 images and nearly 1,000 videos of child pornography, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon also sentenced 41-year-old Richard Saterstad to a lifetime of supervision, according to a department release. Saterstad was convicted in March of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement issued a search warrant at Saterstad’s home in March 2014, when police seized 14 electronic devices. Some images and videos recovered contained infant victims, the release said.

Saterstad had received and distributed the videos and images over a peer-to-peer file sharing network, the release said.

He also had prior felony convictions for “non-exploitation offenses.”

