Courts

North Las Vegas man gets life sentence in 2012 murder

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2017 - 6:20 pm

A North Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a February 2012 murder.

Mario Camacho, 38, was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the slaying of 18-year-old Frank West. He also was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.

Prosecutors said West was killed, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the face, inside the garage of Camacho’s North Las Vegas home at 1637 Splinter Rock Way, while a kidnapped teenage girl was allowed to go free.

In handing down Camacho’s sentence, District Judge Carolyn Ellsworth called the crime “staggeringly offensive.”

Another man, 42-year-old Eric Robinson, was ordered to serve 70 years to life behind bars for his role in the killing.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

