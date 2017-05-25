North Las Vegas man gets life sentence in 2012 murder

Mario Camacho (North Las Vegas Police)

Eric Robinson (North Las Vegas Police)

A North Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a February 2012 murder.

Mario Camacho, 38, was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the slaying of 18-year-old Frank West. He also was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.

Prosecutors said West was killed, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the face, inside the garage of Camacho’s North Las Vegas home at 1637 Splinter Rock Way, while a kidnapped teenage girl was allowed to go free.

In handing down Camacho’s sentence, District Judge Carolyn Ellsworth called the crime “staggeringly offensive.”

Another man, 42-year-old Eric Robinson, was ordered to serve 70 years to life behind bars for his role in the killing.

