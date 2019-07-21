North Las Vegas man pleads guilty in 2014 killings of mom, sister

A police report stated that Darius Sorrells dismembered his sister’s body with a chainsaw and put her legs in his freezer.

Darius Sorrells in 2014 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas man accused of killing two women and mutilating one of the bodies with a chainsaw in 2014 pleaded guilty but mentally ill in court last week.

Darius Sorrells, 35, faces two counts of murder in the fatal beating of his mother and sister, Janice Burden, 53, and Natasha Sorrells, 34.

A North Las Vegas police report from 2014 states that his mother’s body was found “wrapped like a mummy in clear plastic on the floor in the living room,” and that his sister’s body was in a bathtub. Her legs had been removed and were found wrapped in plastic in a freezer.

Police found blood on a disassembled Poulan brand chainsaw in the home. Police believed the women had been dead for at least a week.

Prosecutors were considering the death penalty, but under Sorrells’ plea deal, he faces up to 50 years in prison for each charge and would serve both sentences at the same time.

For years, Sorrells underwent mental testing and psychiatric evaluations in North Las Vegas Justice Court and Clark County District Court before the guilty plea was entered, court records show.

Sorrells’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

