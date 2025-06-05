North Las Vegas man pleads guilty in case related to fentanyl distribution, feds say

The man, who was residing in North Las Vegas, faces a life sentence.

A Mexican national who was living in North Las Vegas and in the United States illegally pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Luis Antonio Beltran Arredondo, 35, pleaded guilty Monday in Portland, Ore., to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He also pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge.

According to court documents, Arredondo was identified as the “leader” of an Oregon-based drug trafficking organization that “distributed large quantities of heroin and fentanyl” in the Portland area between October of 2021 and January of 2022.

During that period, according to the release, authorities seized over 52 pounds of heroin and over seven pounds of fentanyl pills from “individuals, vehicles and locations connected to” Arredondo’s criminal organization.

Arredondo also, according to the release, conspired to launder nearly $5 million by running drug proceeds through an Oregon beauty salon business.

Arredondo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release, according to a news release. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.