North Las Vegas pair accused of dumping baby’s body freed from jail

Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The parents of a baby boy found dead in a dumpster last week were released from jail Wednesday after prosecutors said they needed more time to prepare charges.

Raul Ramos, 52, and Adriana Hernandez, 32, made their first court appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

The couple told North Las Vegas police at the time of their arrests they were high on methamphetamine when they placed their 3-month-old son face-down on a bed because he was crying, according to their arrest reports.

The child stopped breathing, but Ramos and Hernandez decided not to call police “because they were high and nobody would believe their story,” the reports state. ‘

In court Wednesday, prosecutors asked for more time to prepare charges against the pair. With no criminal charges filed at their arraignment, North Las Vegas judge Craig Newman said he had “no choice” but to release the pair from jail.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was found inside a red duffel bag in a dumpster at the apartment complex from which the couple had recently been evicted.

Neighbors and hospital records helped lead police to Hernandez and Ramos, who were arrested Friday on three counts each of child abuse or neglect and one count each of destroying or concealing evidence.

After their arrest, the couple told police they’d been selling their food stamps for drug money instead of buying food and clothes for the baby boy and their other sons, aged 2 and 3.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office has 90 days to file a criminal complaint against the couple. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.

