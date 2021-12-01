68°F
North Las Vegas to host virtual warrant quashing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
North Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Chris Lee poses for a portrait at the Municipal Court in ...
North Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Chris Lee poses for a portrait at the Municipal Court in North Las Vegas, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The North Las Vegas Municipal Court will hold a warrant quashing event through Dec. 16, the city said Tuesday.

People with outstanding bench warrants can go online to this page to fill out a brief form, after which a staff member will work with them to resolve the warrant over email.

“Especially during the holiday season, economic uncertainty is a heavy burden for many in our community, which often leads to people choosing not to pay fines for citations, which leads to bench warrants that often increase the total cost of the underlying fine and even prevent re-employment,” Municipal Court Chief Judge Chris Lee said in a press release.

The court also announced a partnership with Toys for Tots to collect new toys that will be distributed to children in need. People can drop toys off through Dec. 16 at the court, 2332 Las Vegas Blvd., between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

