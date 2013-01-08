Officer who shot suspect identified

A Las Vegas police officer who shot and wounded a man Sunday was identified Tuesday.

Officer Daniel Garmendia, 39, exchanged gunfire with Brandon Ogonowski, 28, about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street.

Police were approaching a car after reports of a suspicious vehicle near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway when officers recognized the occupants as suspects in a Dec. 29 armed robbery in which a person was shot.

Police followed the vehicle to 12th Street when the men exited the car and ran in opposite directions. As officers followed Ogonowski, police said he fired several shots at them.

Garmendia shot Ogonowski, who was critically injured but survived.

He was booked in absentia on charges of attempted murder on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon, felony evading, burglary and possession of stolen property.

The woman in the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Christina Harrington. She was booked into the Clark County jail on charges related to the Dec. 29 incident including robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a robbery and grand larceny auto.

Anyone with information should contact the police Homicide Section at 828-3521, Robbery Section at 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Garmendia, who was hired in 2009, was placed on routine leave pending an internal review of the shooting.

