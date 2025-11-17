On day of explosion at Piero’s, prosecutor said son of founder made threatening calls

Evan Glusman made a no contest plea to a charge of harassment after police said he threatened to carry out a shooting in the restaurant.

On the day of an explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine, a prosecutor alleged the son of the former owner made menacing calls, court records show.

“State makes representations the Defendant called Piero’s Italian Cuisine and made threatening phone calls,” said a Las Vegas Justice Court docket sheet.

A judge is scheduled to decide next week whether Glusman should serve time in jail.

Police have not identified Evan Glusman, 47, as a suspect in the Thursday explosion.

Glusman made a no contest plea to a charge of harassment in May after police said he borrowed $1.5 million against the business without permission and threatened to carry out a shooting in the restaurant.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan ordered him to stay out of trouble for a year, complete in-patient and out-patient treatment, stay away from Piero’s and his father and not use controlled substances.

The hearing Thursday was a status check on Glusman’s requirements.

Defense attorney Josh Tomsheck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tomsheck previously said his client, who oversaw daily operations at Piero’s, “has committed no criminal action related to any financial transaction referenced in the media.”

Glusman’s father, Freddie Glusman, sold the restaurant to Steve Siegel in May but still owns the land it sits on.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said two black-clad men were suspected in the explosion, which damaged the building and occurred after one of the suspects placed a device at the front door of the restaurant.

A report states that the suspects had a gas can with a pipe bomb attached to it. Police said a parking lot attendant told them he found the gas can when he arrived at work, but did not think it was suspicious and threw it away.

Police announced the arrest of John Navarro, 35, in a Sunday news release. He appeared in court Sunday and his bail has been set at $100,000.

Navarro was stopped by police Saturday while he was driving an unregistered vehicle, according to the report. Police said he had a gun in his waistband, $2,020 in cash and a bag of methamphetamine.

