Opening statements heard in murder trial for woman accused of decapitating Henderson man

Devyn Michaels is accused of killing then decapitating her on-again, off-again boyfriend, who was her husband’s father.

Attorneys giving opening statements in a murder trial on Wednesday told jurors to “buckle up” for the lurid details of the alleged killing.

“I’m telling you: buckle up,” defense attorney Robert Draskovich said to the jury. “Oftentimes, in the intricacies and complications of human relations, things get unsafe, things are immoral.”

Draskovich is representing 47-year-old Devyn Michaels, who is accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Johnathan Willette, 46, in August 2023. Willette’s body was found decapitated in his home, police have said.

At the time of the killing, Michaels was living with and married to Willette’s son, Deviere Willette, attorneys said Wednesday.

Although Michaels and Deviere Willette both initially told police that it was a marriage of convenience and for insurance purposes, Draskovich showed the jury explicit text messages and photos he said proved the two were carrying out a yearslong affair that culminated in their marriage.

Michaels and Johnathan Willette also shared two young children together. Johnathan Willette was planning to move into Michaels’ house, essentially leaving Deviere Willette without a place to live, attorneys said Wednesday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Johnathan Willette had custody of his children with Michaels, but that the two were planning on “reuniting” and living together for the sake of the children.

Michaels admitted to police that she was at Johnathan Willette’s home the night he was killed, Giordani said. Michaels told police she was massaging Johnathan Willette when she grabbed a heavy object and struck him on the back of the head.

“John was lying on his stomach, not a threat, in the midst of a massage, face down, unexpected,” Giordani said. “And the defendant admits that she returned to the bed, bashed him over the head with that club or stick, and that John went limp at that time.”

Withdrew guilty plea

According to a police report, Michaels alleged to police that Johnathan Willette was “abusive to her” and had tried to force her to perform a sex act on him that night. Johnathan Willette’s family have disputed that claim, and neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys addressed the allegations during opening statements on Wednesday.

Michaels had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Johnathan Willette’s death, but she withdrew her plea in July after claiming during a court hearing that she could prove her innocence.

Draskovich told the jury to consider the motives for the killing. He said that Johnathan Willette’s son “hated” his father, was being kicked out of his home, and had texted Michaels that he wanted a divorce days before the killing. Deviere Willette also worked as an installer for home security systems, meaning he likely knew how to avoid detection on security footage, Draskovich said.

He also told the jury there is not conclusive evidence or blood splatters showing that Johnathan Willette was decapitated where his body was found, meaning his body could have been moved.

Johnathan Willette’s mother discovered his decapitated body wrapped in a sheet on the bed, police have said. Investigators have never located his head, the murder weapon, or the tools used to decapitate him.

A crime scene analyst questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon testified that she did not see evidence showing Johnathan Willette’s body was moved, and that she believed he was likely decapitated on the bed.

Prosecutors said that Deviere Willette was also investigated as a potential suspect, but that his cellphone location data does not place him near his father’s home the night of the killing.

Deviere Willette has not been charged in connection with the case.

‘Wanted Johnathan out of the picture’

Giordani said that surveillance footage showed Michaels with Johnathan Willette the night he was slain, but the cameras “clearly rule out Deviere,” because there is no footage placing him near his father.

In opening statements, Giordani emphasized Michaels’ inconsistent statements to police. He said that investigators found Johnathan Willette’s phone, with blood on it, lying on the ground outside of Michaels’ home. In Michaels’ underwear drawer was Johnathan Willette’s wallet and car keys.

Giordani showed jurors a family picture of Michaels posing with her two young children and Deviere Willette.

“This is the reality of the situation before Johnathan was killed, and the defendant wanted Johnathan out of the picture,” Giordani said. “This is the future that she saw, that she wanted, and the only way to have that future was with Johnathan out of the picture.”

Attorneys began questioning police witnesses on Wednesday afternoon, and the trial is expected to continue Thursday morning with further witness testimony.

