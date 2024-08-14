Opening statements underway in trial for suspect in reporter’s murder — WATCH LIVE

The third day of the murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is underway Wednesday morning with opening statements.

Robert Draskovich, right, and Michael Horvath, left, attorneys for Robert Telles, talk to Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner prior to jury selection on the second day of Telles’ murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, center, listens in court with his attorneys Robert Draskovich, right, and Michael Horvath, prior to jury selection on the second day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles arrives in court prior to jury selection on the second day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Attorneys are giving opening statements on Wednesday morning in the murder trial for a former politician accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. He is accused of fatally stabbing German, 69, outside the reporters home in September 2022.

Prosecutors have said he killed German over articles the journalist wrote about Telles’ conduct as the former Clark County public administrator. German wrote about allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment and was in an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee at the office.

The trial began Monday with jury selection, which wrapped up Tuesday evening. The jury consists of seven men and seven woman, two who will act as alternates.

Prosecutors and Telles’ defense attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath, are scheduled to give opening statements to the jury on Wednesday morning.

Attorneys have said the trial should last at least two weeks.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

