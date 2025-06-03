Owner of Alpine Motel at time of deadly Las Vegas fire sentenced

Prosecutors said Adolfo Orozco acted like a “slumlord” in his failure to maintain the property, which was plagued by fire code violations.

Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco-Garcia appears in Clark County District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco-Garcia pleaded not guilty to 27 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligence in a deadly fire that killed six people and injured 13 in December 2019 at his downtown Las Vegas property. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A judge ordered a 19- to 48-month prison sentence on Tuesday for the man who owned the Alpine Motel Apartments at the time of a 2019 fire that killed six and injured 13.

Adolfo Orozco pleaded guilty in January to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of performance of an act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm and death. The plea was an Alford plea, meaning he only admitted prosecutors had the evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors said Orozco acted like a “slumlord” in his failure to maintain the property. But in exchange for his plea, they agreed not to make any recommendation on sentencing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported after the fire that the building was plagued by fire code violations, like a back door that was locked and kept residents from getting out. The building, which lacked a functioning sprinkler system, had not received a city fire inspection for nearly three years before the blaze, even though it had a history of failed inspections.

In Orozco’s sentencing memorandum, defense attorneys said the Alpine was not required to have sprinklers because of its age and that Orozco did not know the door had been bolted and generally fixed issues.

Lawyers Dominic Gentile and Gia Marina said Orozco owned and operated 30 low-income properties with over 440 rooms when the fire occurred.

“He was responsible for the safety of people and property located in them, for sure,” they wrote. “He needed to exercise reasonable care to ensure that safety, for sure. But there was no way that anyone could accomplish that by themselves. Thus, he needed to delegate and depend upon others — resident managers, tenants, service providers and vendors.”

The attorneys argued some of those people “contributed to the disaster.”

