Pahrump Justice Court reopens after 2-week closure

Pahrump Justice Court reopened its doors Tuesday, two weeks after shutting down because court officials had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to the Fifth Judicial District Court and Pahrump Justice Court. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Justice Court reopened its doors Tuesday, two weeks after shutting down because court officials had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The court resumed office hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, according to an email from Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly.

While the court was closed to in-person hearings, officials held essential hearings, such as first appearances, bail hearings and arraignments, via videoconference.

As during the closure, protective orders may be obtained through online applications or at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.