Pair convicted in downtown Las Vegas shooting that injured 4

Steven Burks, left, and Pierre Devlin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men were convicted of multiple charges this week in connection with a shooting that injured four people last year in downtown Las Vegas.

Steven Demond Burks, 21, was found guilty Thursday of five counts of attempted murder, four counts of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Pierre Terrell Devlin, 33, was found guilty of four counts of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Officers found four people — two men and two women — suffering from gunshot wounds on the morning of May 29 in the 200 block of Third Street, police said. Prosecutors said one man was shot at but was not hit by a bullet. All of the victims survived.

Police said at the time that as the group walked past Devlin and Burks, the two groups exchanged words. Devlin fired a shot near the crowd, which was captured on surveillance video. Later, Devlin and Burks entered a white Lexus sedan with dark tint and a sunroof parked nearby with a handgun.

Burks then fired at the victims, striking them, police said.

After a weeklong trial, jurors deliberated for more than three days on the 16 counts each against Burks and Devlin. The jury could not reach a decision on five counts of attempted murder for Devlin, and prosecutors said they had not decided whether he would be retried on those charges.

Liz Mercer said she and fellow prosecutor Tierra Jones were “pleased and grateful for the jurors’ thorough deliberations.”

Defense attorney Bret Whipple, who represents Devlin, said he was “happy that the jurors would take so long to deliberate and see the evidence from both sides.”

Ben Nadig, who represents Burks, said the jury took the “appropriate time to consider the outcome.”

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

