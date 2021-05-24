Pair convicted of robbing Las Vegas banks, same Starbucks twice

A federal jury has convicted two men in a series of Las Vegas armed robberies at two banks and the same Starbucks coffeehouse twice.

Prosecutors said Edwin Arnold Jr., 25, of Las Vegas, and Shamariae Marshon Jones, 25, of Pasadena, California, committed the robberies between December 2016 and January 2017.

They stole a total of $14,280 from a Chase Bank on north Nellis Boulevard, a Citibank on south Maryland Parkway and a Starbucks on east Flamingo Road, according to court records.

During each robbery, Arnold brandished a handgun at employees, demanding money and threatening to shoot if they did not comply, while Jones helped steal the money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office and court records.

FBI agents arrested the two in late January 2017 as they drove back to Arnold’s residence immediately after committing their latest robbery.

After a five-day jury trial, Arnold and Jones were each found guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, one count of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

Arnold was found guilty of an additional count of interference with commerce by robbery and of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon is scheduled to sentence the pair in August, when they face the possibility of life in prison.

