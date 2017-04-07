Pair sentenced in Las Vegas for killing 22-year-old woman

Daivion Moore, left, and My-Son McNair (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for the 2014 killing of a 22-year-old woman.

Daivion Moore, 21, and My-Son McNair, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the fatal shooting of Laura Ashley McKinney.

She had been found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Simmons Street, near Vegas Drive, late on Nov. 11, 2014. She later died at University Medical Center.

Moore, the alleged gunman, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 to 50 years behind bars. McNair pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 to 25 years in prison.

Police initially said McKinney and a friend were walking when they were approached by three men, including one carrying a gun. McKinney was shot once in the chest sometime after they tried robbing her. The three men fled on foot, according to police.

The third man, who police said was known by the nickname “Man-Man,” has not been apprehended.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.