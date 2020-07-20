Parents accused in fatal racing crash due in court Monday

The parents accused of in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son were in court Monday as more details emerged about a prior domestic violence attack in their relationship.

Lauren Prescia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An argument breaks out during a vigil at Buckskin Basin Parkin Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020, for the 1-year-old child who died in a car crash on Sunday. The child's mother, Lauren Prescia, is accused of DUI and speeding. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas parents accused of speed racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son were in court Monday morning as more details emerged about a prior domestic violence attack in their relationship.

Bail was expected to be set at for Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, and for Lauren Prescia, 23, both of Las Vegas, during appearances in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum. Each is facing vehicular crimes charges in the July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead Drives that took the life of the couple’s son, Royce Jones.

Authorities said Prescia was driving while intoxicated, at an approximate speed of 121 miles per, hour, when her vehicle slammed into a pole at the intersection. She was apprehended at the scene. Hubbard-Jones was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation showed the two were street racing at the time of the crash.

Court records show Hubbard-Jones is on probation for a prior domestic violence attack against Prescia on Dec. 10, 2018. A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said police were called to the couple’s residence for a report of a domestic dispute and officers immediately encountered Hubbard-Jones, who told officers that “he had messed up and explained he’d battered his girlfriend…multiple times.” Prescia initially refused to cooperate with police, but officers interviewed a witness who said they saw Hubbard-Jones attacking Prescia with closed fists in an argument over Hubbard-Jones spending money at a strip club.

The next day police went to Mountain Springs Hospital upon learning Prescia was treated for injuries there. A doctor told officers Prescia “had suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

Hubbard-Jones was convicted in 2019 of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence for the attack on Prescia. He received a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison and was on probation in that case at the time of the crash that killed his son.

Prescia is charged with child abuse, driving under the influence, and reckless driving resulting in death. Hubbard-Jones is facing a single count of reckless driving causing death.

