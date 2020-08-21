Parents charged in crash that killed 1-year-old due in court today

The parents charged in the high-speed crash that left their 1-year-old son dead are scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon to hear the formal charges against them.

Cameron Hubband-Jones, left, and Lauren Prescia. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, both 23, were indicted Aug. 13 in connection with the death of their son and are accused of street racing in the July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Prosecutors and court documents say Prescia drove drunk and also had cocaine in her system.

At around 7 p.m. the night of the crash, Prescia was driving more than 120 mph when she lost control of her car, causing the wreck that took the life of the couple’s baby, Royce Jones, court records show.

Police arrested Hubbard-Jones days later, contending that he was street racing with Prescia in the moments leading up to the crash.

Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo said authorities obtained phone records tracking the couple throughout the day of the wreck, which showed the two were on a 10-minute call at the time Prescia’s 2020 Hyundai Sonata slammed into a pole.

Along with second-degree murder charges, both face reckless driving and child abuse charges.

Hubbard-Jones previously was convicted of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence in connection with a 2018 assault.

Police said Hubbard-Jones beat Prescia during an argument over him spending money at a strip club. A doctor told officers that Prescia “suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

The parents remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

