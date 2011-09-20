Person killed at apartment complex was 43-year-old Las Vegas man

A man who was shot and killed Sunday at a central valley apartment complex was identified Tuesday.

Anthony Charles Lewis, 43, from Las Vegas, died Sunday morning at University Medical Center.

Lewis was found by Las Vegas police just after midnight Sunday at the Avila Park Apartments in the 1800 block of Decatur Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

On Monday, detectives urged anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide section at 828-3521.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

