Poker player who exposed himself during WSOP given probation

A man who exposed himself during last year’s World Series of Poker Main Event before being charged with posting threats against a Strip casino on social media was given probation Thursday.

Kenneth Strauss, 46, who spent months behind bars before he was found competent enough to understand the charges against him, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make a threat or convey false information concerning an act of terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, lethal agents or toxins; and malicious destruction of property. Both charges are gross misdemeanors.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Strauss, who lives out of state, must undergo mental health treatment, not visit Clark County or have any contact with Las Vegas casinos for the two years he is on probation.

Prosecutors said that in social media posts Strauss threatened to destroy The Venetian.

When he was arrested July 27, Strauss mumbled to himself “kill them all,” according to a police report.

Earlier that day, Strauss tweeted: “Shootings are taking place all over Las Vegas. Please leave me alone @VenetianVegas I have no place to go currently. And all Casinos that have me banned will be destroyed effective immediately. And @Rio, get my belongings together immediately when @POTUS declares safe I’m going.”

According to various media reports, Strauss exposed himself during the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in Main Event, which drew more than 8,500 players. He was disqualified from the tournament.

Strauss has since been released from custody and appeared via video conference for his sentencing hearing before District Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

“I’m just very sorry for what happened,” he said. “And I’m just going to continue focusing on my mental health improving.”

