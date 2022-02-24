Police: Hole in backyard likely was gravesite for 4-year-old boy

A deep hole in the backyard of a Las Vegas home likely was planned as a gravesite for the body of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a freezer this week, police said.

Brandon Toseland, who faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy, makes a court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brandon Toseland (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A police vehicle and a U-Haul truck are seen at a home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, a day after a 4-year-old boy's remains were found in a trash bag inside a garage freezer at the home. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A deep hole in the backyard of an east Las Vegas home likely was planned as a gravesite for the body of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a freezer this week, a police investigator said Thursday.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the hole was discovered in the yard of the home where Brandon Toseland and his girlfriend lived. The woman’s son, Mason Dominguez, was found dead in a freezer on Tuesday, and Toseland now faces a murder charge.

”During the execution of the search warrant we located a very deep 8-foot hole that had been dug in the backyard,” Spencer said. “It appears to have been dug as a grave. There was also dirt located inside a U-Haul parked in the driveway.”

Spencer said police believe Toseland planned to put the child’s body in the hole and bury it.

“That is what we believe because of the depth of the hole,” he said. “The hole was layered as such that it makes us believe that was the plan.”

Toseland, 35, also faces two counts of first-degree kidnapping. He made a second court appearance Thursday and continues to be held without bail.

His public defender, Scott Coffee, said Toseland is being housed in protective custody at the Clark County Detention Center. During Thursday’s court hearing, Toseland wore the same white sweater pictured in the booking photo from his Tuesday arrest.

Following the hearing, Coffee said he had yet to receive any reports regarding the case.

“There’s certainly the specter of mental health concerns with this,” the attorney said.

Toseland’s girlfriend told police that she had not seen her son since Dec. 11, and that her boyfriend had tied her up, handcuffed her and taken her cellphone in the weeks that followed, according to an arrest report.

Police searched the home on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive on Tuesday after Mason’s sister came to school with a note from their mother, which said the woman was being held against her will and that she suspected her son had died.

Mason’s body was found in a trash bag inside a garage freezer, hidden under a false cardboard bottom and multiple items of food, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Mason’s mother told police that the boy became ill on Dec. 11 and that she wanted to seek medical care, but Toseland told her she could not. Toseland, who had dated the woman for 11 months, took Mason into a bedroom and barricaded the door, preventing the woman from entering for “a considerable amount of time,” the arrest report said.

Toseland told the woman Mason had died but he could not show her the body “because his freedom would be taken away,” the report said. She said Toseland claimed he found Mason in bed covered in vomit and not breathing. He said he attempted CPR but could not resuscitate Mason, and the report noted that Toseland did not attempt to contact police or medical personnel.

The garage freezer where Mason was found was surrounded by multiple odor absorption bags, fans and an air filtration unit, police said.

Toseland was charged with domestic battery in 2013 and 2019, but both cases were dismissed, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

