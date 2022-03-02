Police officer charged with 4 felonies in casino robbery

Clark County prosecutors have charged a Las Vegas police officer with four felonies in an armed robbery Sunday morning at the Rio.

Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer who is being charged with robbing a casino, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Caleb Rogers, 33, made a brief court appearance Wednesday in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Latizia and was charged with burglary, robbery and attempted robbery in the heist at the casino, 3700 W. Flamingo Road at South Valley View Boulevard.

Las Vegas police have released few details about how Rogers was identified as a suspect in the robbery, saying only that he was detained by security at the property at 6:56 a.m.

Latizia reaffirmed a previously set bail of $250,000 for Rogers. She also ruled that if Rogers posts bail, a hearing will be held to identify the source of the money.

Rogers’ defense attorney, G. Oliver Melgar, declined to comment on the charges against his client.

Clark County prosecutor Christopher Laurent said at a Monday court hearing that Rogers also is a suspect in robberies at the Red Rock Resort and Aliante Hotel. However, no charges have been filed against Rogers in those crimes, and Las Vegas police have said they are continuing to investigate them.

