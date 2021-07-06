Police share details on Allegiant Stadium shooting

Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday on a shooting at Allegiant Stadium early Sunday that left a police sergeant injured.

Cars parked on lot C outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas over the case of Lyndon Troung, 28, Tuesday, June 6, 2021. Troung is suspected of gaining access to an officer's weapon and using it to shoot and wound an officer at Allegiant Stadium Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas over the case of Lyndon Troung, 28, Tuesday, June 6, 2021. Troung is suspected of gaining access to an officer's weapon and using it to shoot and wound an officer at Allegiant Stadium Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday on a shooting at Allegiant Stadium early Sunday that left a police sergeant injured.

Lyndon Troung, the man accused of shooting and injuring the sergeant, was ordered held on $100,000 bail early Tuesday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referred to “very reckless, dangerous conduct” while setting bail for 28-year-old Troung.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers who were working security at a stadium concert responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man, later identified as Troung, was taken into custody, but while being escorted to the “security office,” a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.

Authorities said Troung fired a single round, which struck the police sergeant. The sergeant was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and later released.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Noreen DeMonte said Troung was visiting Las Vegas from San Diego, and investigators “couldn’t even find a room key on him.”

Troung faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure or prohibited area,

A second sergeant was also treated for minor injuries after the altercation.

Troung was taken to a hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, and was not present for the court hearing.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.