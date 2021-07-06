Police share details on Allegiant Stadium shooting
Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday on a shooting at Allegiant Stadium early Sunday that left a police sergeant injured.
Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday on a shooting at Allegiant Stadium early Sunday that left a police sergeant injured.
Lyndon Troung, the man accused of shooting and injuring the sergeant, was ordered held on $100,000 bail early Tuesday.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referred to “very reckless, dangerous conduct” while setting bail for 28-year-old Troung.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers who were working security at a stadium concert responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man, later identified as Troung, was taken into custody, but while being escorted to the “security office,” a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.
Authorities said Troung fired a single round, which struck the police sergeant. The sergeant was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and later released.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Noreen DeMonte said Troung was visiting Las Vegas from San Diego, and investigators “couldn’t even find a room key on him.”
Troung faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure or prohibited area,
A second sergeant was also treated for minor injuries after the altercation.
Troung was taken to a hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, and was not present for the court hearing.
Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.
Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.