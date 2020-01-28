Power failure shuts federal courthouse in Las Vegas

All hearings and other court business were being handled at the Foley Federal Building, which is on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard South from the federal court.

A power outage at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South shut down the federal court building on Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A power outage at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South shut down the federal court building on Tuesday.

All hearings and other court business were being handled at the Foley Federal Building, which is on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard South from the federal court.

Officials said that online filings will be accepted during the closure. People needing to file documents are asked to do so with the county clerk’s office inside the Foley building, according to an announcment.

Officials had no estimate on how long it would take to restore power to the courthouse.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter