Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of shooting Shay Mikalonis

Testimony began Thursday at a preliminary hearing for the 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis.

Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, appears in court during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, is led into the courtroom during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, is led into the courtroom during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Eric Nielsen, a SWAT officer at the Henderson Police Department, takes the witness stand as he testifies during Edgar Samaniego's preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Samaniego is charged in the shooting of Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, 29. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Juan Pablo Hernandez-Rodriguez takes the witness stand as he testifies during Edgar Samaniego's preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In animated testimony on Thursday, a motel security guard reenacted the actions of the man who shot and critically wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Strip.

Edgar Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 1 shooting outside Circus Circus.

Thursday marked day one of testimony in a preliminary hearing in the case. At the conclusion of the hearing, which could last several days, Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson will decide whether there is enough evidence for Samaniego to stand trial.

Samaniego, 20, sat still in his chair Thursday as he watched the guard, Juan Pablo Hernandez-Rodriguez, mimic the shooter’s actions.

Hernandez-Rodriguez, a security guard for the Travelodge located across the street from Circus Circus, played a significant role in Samaniego’s arrest. He gathered security footage from the motel for investigators that captured the shooting and identified Samaniego “with 100 percent certainty” as the shooter.

The guard, testifying with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter, said he had just clocked in for his 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift when the shooting occurred.

Standing up from his seat at the front of the courtroom, Hernandez-Rodriguez turned to face Andress-Tobiasson and pretended to reach for a handgun in his right pocket.

According to Hernandez-Rodriguez, Samaniego then crossed his arms and fired one round from the Travelodge parking lot toward a swelling group of protesters and officers about 50 feet away. Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head as he handcuffed a protester and is paralyzed from the neck down.

The guard said he was just steps away from Samaniego when the round was fired.

Authorities have said that Samaniego had checked into a room at the Travelodge earlier in the day and had not been participating in the protests prior to the shooting. By June 1, the night of the shooting, several Black Lives Matter protests had taken place in Las Vegas. They were sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Immediately after the gunshot, Hernandez-Rodriguez heard the officer groan. Then, he said, others began screaming, “Where’s it coming from?”

Henderson SWAT officer Eric Nielsen, the first to testify in the case, said “initial intel” was that the shot had come from an elevated position. In his testimony, Nielsen described “a very chaotic” crime scene outside Circus Circus.

“I now understand how people feel that have been deployed overseas,” he said. “I don’t wish that feeling that I had that day upon anybody, my worst enemy, not knowing where a potential threat is.”

Nielsen said that about 5 minutes after arriving at the scene, a man walking in the Travelodge parking lot caught his eye.

“The man was walking toward the crime scene when everyone else was running away,” he said. Nielsen pointed Samaniego out in the courtroom as the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.