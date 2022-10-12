Preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs again delayed

A judge on Wednesday again delayed a preliminary hearing for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

In this July 12, 2022, file photo, ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorney David Chesnoff, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, leave the courtroom after Ruggs's status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Defense attorneys said they needed time before the preliminary hearing, when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Ruggs to stand trial, to review a report they recently received from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman set another hearing in the case for Feb. 1.

Ruggs, 23, was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery Nov. 3 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence. Officials have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs’ preliminary hearing has been delayed multiple times, most recently during a court hearing in September. During that hearing, prosecutor Eric Bauman told Zimmerman that he was waiting on the Metro report, which he said was “the longest and most comprehensive report” that the case’s detective had ever worked on.

