Preliminary hearing set to resume in Alpine Motel fire case

A preliminary hearing for the former owner and manager of the Alpine Motel Apartments is set to resume Tuesday, more than two years after the criminal proceedings halted.

This Oct. 29, 2020, file photo shows Adolfo Orozco in court during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The exterior of the Alpine Motel Apartments on Feb. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A preliminary hearing is set to resume Tuesday in the manslaughter case against the owner of the former Alpine Motel Apartments.

The case is resuming more than two years after criminal proceedings over the deadliest fire in Las Vegas history ground to a halt.

In December the Nevada Supreme Court affirmed a lower court’s decision to hold Don Dibble, an investigator working for Adolfo Orozco’s defense team, in contempt of court for refusing to testify when the preliminary hearing was last held.

Orozco, who owned the building at the time of the fire, and Malinda Mier, the complex’s manager, were charged in connection with the blaze that occurred on Dec. 21, 2019. It left six dead, 13 injured and nearly 50 people without shelter.

The defendants face six felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, along with charges of disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of destroying or concealing evidence.

Orozco also faces charges of attempting to dissuade someone from testifying and attempting to prevent a person from reporting a crime.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last at least three days this week, with another hearing scheduled for March 6 if attorneys need more time to question witnesses. At the end of the hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the defendants to stand trial.

City inspectors reported that when the fire started, the building’s rear door was locked, its fire alarms did not work, and it had no functioning sprinkler system. The building had not had a fire inspection for nearly three years, and officials later found more than 40 fire code violations in the building, which was constructed in 1972.

During the preliminary hearing in 2020, Dibble refused to testify about an interview he conducted with Mier. Prosecutors have written in court documents that during the interview, Mier “essentially confessed to her involvement in the crimes charged.”

The conversation was part of an investigation Dibble helped with prior to a meeting between Orozco’s lawyer, Dominic Gentile, and the Clark County district attorney’s office, in which the attorneys discussed whether Orozco would be charged in connection with the fire.

Mier was not charged until after the conversation between prosecutors and Orozco’s attorney. Gentile has argued that Dibble was protected from having to testify because prosecutors only knew about the conversation with Mier after they were provided documents during the plea negotiation meeting.

The Supreme Court upheld the order holding Dibble in contempt and ruled that the state law protecting privileged communication does not extend to statements made by people other than the accused or the accused’s attorney. The justices wrote that there was no indication that Dibble testifying about the interview with Mier would implicate Orozco or potentially raise “co-defendant testimony issues” or “right to counsel concerns.”

Last month, the Supreme Court also denied Gentile’s motion seeking a rehearing on the ruling, court records show.

Both Mier and Orozco are out of custody under intensive supervision.

