Courts

Prison ordered for DUI driver who killed beloved Las Vegas dancer

Marci Weiss, a 78-year-old Las Vegas resident who died from injuries suffered in a July crash, ...
Marci Weiss, a 78-year-old Las Vegas resident who died from injuries suffered in a July crash, is shown in photos provided by her niece. (Courtesy of Barbie Berkowitz)
January 27, 2026 - 8:07 pm
January 27, 2026 - 8:07 pm
 

A DUI driver who killed a Las Vegas woman will spend six to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said a judge ruled Tuesday.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered the sentence for 41-year-old Carlos Lee, according to Deputy District Attorney Sammy Lamb.

Lee pleaded guilty in October to a count of DUI resulting in death in connection with a July 3 crash at Mountain Vista and Rawhide streets that caused the death of Marcia “Marci” Weiss.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Lee fled after the collision, then returned to the scene and “showed signs of impairment.”

Weiss, 78, was a retired dancer and choreographer, according to an online obituary. She died from injuries suffered in the crash on Aug. 6, the obituary and police said.

She was attempting to make a left turn in front of Lee’s oncoming GMC Yukon when his vehicle struck hers, according to Metro.

Friends and family remembered Weiss after court as friendly, talented and kind.

Niece Barbie Berkowitz said her aunt, who moved to Las Vegas in 1997 and never married or had children, worked as a dancer and was part of a traveling show.

Berkowitz said she was the kind of person who “could talk to a rock.”

Jean Delano, a friend for 60 years, met Weiss when she was auditioning for a show at a club on the East Coast and Weiss hired her.

“She was talented, creative, funny, kind and a pretty lady,” said Delano.

After their dancing careers, both worked at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, she said.

Cindy DiLeo, who met Weiss there, said she and Weiss were executive casino hosts.

She described Weiss as a “fiery red head” who was petite, but had a big personality.

Berkowitz said she appreciated the time the judge ordered, but wished Lee had received a longer prison sentence.

“How do you put a value on life?” she asked.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

