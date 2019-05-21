Private lawyer picked for U.S. magistrate seat in Las Vegas

A private lawyer, Elayna Youchah, has been selected to fill a soon-to-be vacant U.S. magistrate seat in Las Vegas, replacing Magistrate George Foley.

Elayna J. Youchah (United States District Court)

A private lawyer has been selected to fill a soon-to-be vacant U.S. magistrate seat in Las Vegas.

Elayna Youchah was appointed to replace Magistrate Judge George Foley, who is scheduled to retire in August.

Youchah has been a partner at the firm Jackson Lewis since 2009, and before that she was a partner at the firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

She previously worked as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Nevada. Youchah received her law degree from the University of Southern California.

She takes the bench on Aug. 6. Magistrate judges, who serve an eight-year term, handle initial arraignments and other federal court matters. They are chosen by majority vote of U.S. district judges.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.