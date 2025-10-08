Probation ordered for man who admitted to helping destroy evidence after killing of teen

His defense attorney said the man’s pre-sentencing investigation report indicates he has an immigration detainer.

Victor Cardena-Pizarro is led out of a courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered probation Tuesday for a man who admitted to helping to destroy evidence after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old walking home from a party.

Victor Cardena-Pizarro, 20, pleaded guilty to harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender in August. The slaying of Luis Garcia-Molina occurred in February near the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue in the northeast valley.

Cardena-Pizarro was one of six suspects who previously faced charges in connection with the killing.

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth ordered a 12- to 30-month suspended sentence and placed him on probation with a condition of 90 days in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Prosecutors agreed, as part of the plea deal, not to oppose probation with 90 days in jail.

Cardena-Pizarro has 232 days credit for time served, so defense attorney Jack Buchanan said after court that he is likely to be released from jail immediately.

Buchanan also said Cardena-Pizarro’s pre-sentencing investigation report indicates he has an immigration detainer.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an immigration detainer is a request that law enforcement provide notification before releasing “a removable alien” and hold the person “for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them” to give federal authorities time to take custody.

Cardena-Pizarro previously said in court that he is not a U.S. citizen.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer said the resolution of the case was fair for someone who instantly took responsibility for his role.

Buchanan said the plea deal reflected his client’s involvement in the crime.

Although Cardena-Pizarro faced a murder charge in North Las Vegas Justice Court, he was not subsequently indicted on a count of murder.

Prosecutors previously dropped charges against two of the other defendants.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.