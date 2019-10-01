Prosecutor argues that DUI suspect murdered 3 Las Vegas teens

“Bani Duarte murdered three people — kids,” a prosecutor told jurors. “Because of her choices. Because of what she knew, what she understood, what she chose to do anyway.”

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Closing arguments began Tuesday in the murder trial of Bani Duarte, the suspected DUI driver who caused a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach that left three Las Vegas teens dead and one seriously injured.

Duarte, 29, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury in connection with the March 29, 2018, crash in Huntington Beach. She faces 51 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Her jury trial began Sept. 23 in Orange County Superior Court and was expected to wrap up this week.

“Bani Duarte murdered three people — kids. Because of her choices. Because of what she knew, what she understood, what she chose to do anyway,” Orange County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Feldman said in his closing argument Tuesday morning. “Another young man, Alexis, has got a permanent scar. He’ll carry it with him forever because she decided she didn’t want to take an Uber after a night of drinking.”

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi, 17, were visiting Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed. The sole survivor in the Toyota, Alexis Vargas, was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

Authorities have said that just before 1:10 a.m., Duarte’s speeding Hyundai Sonata slammed into the back of the teens’ Toyota Corolla, which was stopped at a red light on the Pacific Coast Highway, at the intersection with Magnolia Street. The impact forced the Toyota through the intersection and into a pole before bursting into flames.

In emotional testimony Monday, Vargas said he had no memory of the crash.

“I remember waking up. That’s it,” he said, after letting out a long sigh.

On Tuesday, as Vargas watched from the courtroom gallery packed with relatives of the victims and the defendant, Feldman urged jurors to see that Duarte acted with “implied malice” when she got behind the wheel of her car after a night of drinking.

“There is no way Ms. Duarte set out that night to kill people. But what then? Implied malice,” he said. “It’s not simply pressing the gas. It’s all of the things that led up to the deaths of those three teenagers. This was an intentional act.”

He played snippets of the 911 call, made by Alex Martinez, after he and two other friends encountered Duarte’s Hyundai recklessly weaving between vehicles near the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Minutes later, the fatal crash happened.

Vargas, the sole survivor in the Toyota, and family members of the victims sobbed as Martinez was heard yelling in the recording, “One of the cars is on fire. One of the cars is on fire.”

When a photo of the teens’ crushed and burnt Toyota was displayed on the screen, Vargas stormed out of the courtroom. A court bailiff rushed to the families with a box of tissues.

“Knowing the act was dangerous, she acted anyway with conscious disregard for human life. She understood this was dangerous, and she did it anyway,” Feldman continued. “Ms. Duarte is responsible for everything here, for what has been unleashed on these families, on her own family.”

Feldman then played a portion of the body camera footage taken by one of the first Huntington Beach police officers who arrived at the scene. In it, Feldman said, “She lies.”

Duarte told police her friends were in the car with her, and that she had not been driving. No one else was in the Hyundai at the time of the crash, authorities have said.

“Wow,” said one of the victim’s family members, seated in the courtroom gallery, scoffing.

Feldman also reminded jurors of Duarte’s blood alcohol level two hours after the crash — 0.28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers in California. He reminded them of the data taken from her car by Huntington Beach police, showing she was going as fast as 78 mph a half-second before the crash, and that at no time, the evidence shows, did she press on the brake pedal before the wreck.

Duarte’s attorney, Justin Glenn, was expected to deliver his closing argument Tuesday afternoon.

