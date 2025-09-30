Prosecutor: Man who shot at military base wanted police to kill him

Pierce McFarland, 23, was arrested after a shooting on Sept. 24, when police said he fired rounds near the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base and pointed his gun at security personnel.

Pierce McFarland, 23, who is accused of shooting at the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base, appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 30, 2025. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man authorities said shot at the entrance of Nellis Air Force Base last week tried to commit suicide by cop, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Pierce McFarland, 23, was arrested after a shooting on Sept. 24, when police said he fired rounds near the entrance of a military base and pointed his gun at security personnel who “challenged” him.

According to authorities, Nellis security fired at McFarland and hit him in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

McFarland, charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging a gun inside a structure, vehicle, or restricted area, was in custody during his initial appearance hearing.

When his case was called, he tried to stand up from his wheelchair but winced in pain before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini let him sit back down.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sam Kern told the judge that when McFarland approached Nellis security the night of the shooting, he ignored their commands to put down his weapon and instead announced that he wanted to die.

“He confronts security forces … and tells them that he wants to die, basically suicide by cop,” Kern said. “The scary part of this is — not only is he putting law enforcement in immediate danger, causing fear at the point where they’re going to fire upon him — he’s indicated to his family members that … he was planning on this being the end for him.”

McFarland’s relatives, including his wife, who police said was with him in a vehicle before he got out and shot at the Air Force base, filled a row in the gallery.

Chelini ordered that McFarland’s bail remain at $100,000 despite his public defender’s request to release him on house arrest.

“You took a firearm because you wanted somebody else to murder you, right? Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Thankfully, nobody else got hurt,” Chelini said. “I quite frankly don’t know the monetary amount that would make somebody not do what you’re accused of doing. All I can tell you is that it’s never too late. You have family support and goals. You matter.”

