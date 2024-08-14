Prosecutor: Telles trial ‘isn’t about politics, it’s just about murder’ — WATCH LIVE

Attorneys presented opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial for a former politician accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. He is accused of fatally stabbing German, 69, outside the reporter’s home in September 2022.

Prosecutors have said he killed German over articles the journalist wrote about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator. German wrote about allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment and was in an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee at the office.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly detailed for jurors the stories German had written about Telles, showing interactions between the two and playing video surveillance captured outside German’s home the day he was killed.

As Weckerly showed the jury graphic pictures of German, Telles squinted at a monitor on the defense table.

The prosecutor also told jurors that before the slaying Telles had downloaded the Google images of German’s house and searched for information on his car.

“In the end, this case isn’t about politics, it’s not about alleged inappropriate relationships, it’s not about who’s a good boss or who’s a good supervisor or favoritism at work,” Weckerly said. “It’s just about murder. And at the end of the presentation of the evidence, we’ll ask you to hold him responsible for his conduct.”

The courtroom was packed on Monday morning with reporters, attorneys, and German’s family members as opening statements began.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich focused on Telles as a public official trying to expose corruption within his office. Draskovich tried to cast doubt that Telles had killed German, saying cellphone data did not place Telles at the reporter’s home the day he was slain, and that “losing a job is not a motive for murder.”

Draskovich showed jurors images of social media posts with laughing emojis, which Telles made after German’s first stories had been published.

“These articles were not a motive for a murder,” Draskovich said. “And we all know killing a journalist does not kill a story. Killing Jeff German does not kill the investigation or the stories concerning Mr. Telles.”

Telles nodded his head up and down as Draskovich addressed the jury.

The defense attorney pointed to a police investigation involving a housing kickback scheme. He alleged that a detective in charge of that investigation, who was initially contacted by Telles, had switched gears and instead began surveilling Telles.

Draskovich alleged that the detective inserted himself into the homicide investigation and pointed fingers at Telles.

At the end of his opening statement, Draskovich played two voicemails German had received.

“Jeff German was no stranger to making people upset,” Draskovich said. “He made a lot of people, far more able people, far more violent people, upset with him. He often had people threatening him… He was known for the boldness of his inquiries, taking on corrupt and violent targets through the course of his investigative journalism.”

The voicemails were full of cursing, and contained threats from angry callers.

Draskovich argued that the police should have investigated “all avenues.”

“The defense can’t prove any of those gentlemen did this,” Draskovich said. “We’re not saying they did, we don’t know. But there’s a bigger picture. We don’t know what investigative steps at all were taken to follow up on these two threats we know of.”

The jury consists of seven men and seven woman, two who will act as alternates.

Attorneys have said the trial should last at least two weeks.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

