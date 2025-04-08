Prosecutors agree to drop charge against wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star

Prosecutors agreed to drop one of two charges against Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, on Tuesday.

Victoria Goodwin, accused of plotting to kill her reality star husband, is led into a courtroom during her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, accused of plotting to kill her reality star husband, speaks to her attorney David Brown during her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, 32, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for negotiations regarding allegations that she planned, with the help of a Florida inmate, to have her celebrity husband killed. She was charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Goodwin, who wore pink manicured nails, glasses, and her hair in a side braid, told Justice of the Peace Kristal Bradford that she would waive her right to a preliminary hearing.

Her lawyer, David Brown, added that the case would be bound to the District Court, where the solicitation charge would be dropped and she could make a formal plea.

After the brief hearing, Brown told reporters that Goodwin could receive anything from probation to a maximum of ten years in prison for the conspiracy charge.

Goodwin’s arrest report said that she was living in Las Vegas with her husband, known for his role in the reality television series “Ghost Adventures,” when their relationship began to sour.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into Victoria Goodwin stemmed from an October cellphone seizure at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, a state prison in Florida. Corrections officers took a Motorola cellphone from Grant Amato, an inmate at the facility, and sent it to a cell phone lab, where detectives downloaded and searched its contents, police said.

The arrest report said that as investigators went through the contents of the device, they found text and Facebook messages between Amato and a woman, later identified as Goodwin, who “seemed to be planning a murder-for-hire plot.” It was then that Florida law enforcement contacted Metro.

On March 12, six days after his wife was arrested, Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce. Court documents said it had become “impossible” for the two to live together in marital harmony. A couple of weeks later, he thanked his supporters on Instagram.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time,” the post read. “It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”

